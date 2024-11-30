Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo for Gaza truce talks: source

A high-level Hamas delegation will arrive in Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egyptian officials on a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, a source who preferred anonymity told Xinhua.

The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials to discuss an agreement to end the ongoing conflict, the source from Hamas said, adding that the talks were initiated at the request of Egypt.

Hamas is prepared to reach a deal to ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces and allow displaced people to return, the source said, adding that the entry of humanitarian aid is also expected to be covered in the discussions.

The source added that if Egypt presents new proposals that align with Hamas' demands and there is commitment from both Israel and the international community, Hamas would consider them favorably.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, when some 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 44,363, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Friday.