﻿
News / World

Guinean government says 56 killed, many injured after clashes between rival soccer fans

Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0
At least 56 people were killed following clashes Sunday between rival supporters in a soccer match in N'Zerekore, southeastern Guinea, authorities said Monday.
Xinhua
  21:31 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0

At least 56 people were killed following clashes Sunday between rival supporters in a soccer match in N'Zerekore, southeastern Guinea, authorities said Monday.

Many others suffered serious injuries, Minister of Information and Communication Fana Soumah said in a statement.

"The government expresses its deep sadness following the tragic event that took place on Sunday ... during the final of a football competition between the teams of Labe and N'Zerekore," read the statement.

Regarding the causes of the tragedy, the minister said discontent regarding refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, causing deadly stampedes.

He said that investigations would be conducted to establish the responsibility linked to this unfortunate event.

"Sport should be a vehicle of peace and brotherhood," Soumah said, calling for "all necessary measures to maintain calm and the fundamentals of communal living."

The violence happened during the final "General Mamadi Doumbouya" trophy match. Media reports said tensions escalated at the end of the game when a penalty was given to N'Zerekore, leading to vehement protests from Labe players.

The situation worsened when security forces used tear gas, triggering chaos as spectators rushed toward the stadium's only exit. Some reportedly died from the tear gas, while others were injured or killed in the ensuing stampede as people tried to climb the stadium walls.

Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah on Sunday evening extended his condolences via social media, assuring the public that measures are being taken to restore order.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     