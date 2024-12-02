Guinean government says 56 killed, many injured after clashes between rival soccer fans

At least 56 people were killed following clashes Sunday between rival supporters in a soccer match in N'Zerekore, southeastern Guinea, authorities said Monday.

Many others suffered serious injuries, Minister of Information and Communication Fana Soumah said in a statement.

"The government expresses its deep sadness following the tragic event that took place on Sunday ... during the final of a football competition between the teams of Labe and N'Zerekore," read the statement.

Regarding the causes of the tragedy, the minister said discontent regarding refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, causing deadly stampedes.

He said that investigations would be conducted to establish the responsibility linked to this unfortunate event.

"Sport should be a vehicle of peace and brotherhood," Soumah said, calling for "all necessary measures to maintain calm and the fundamentals of communal living."

The violence happened during the final "General Mamadi Doumbouya" trophy match. Media reports said tensions escalated at the end of the game when a penalty was given to N'Zerekore, leading to vehement protests from Labe players.

The situation worsened when security forces used tear gas, triggering chaos as spectators rushed toward the stadium's only exit. Some reportedly died from the tear gas, while others were injured or killed in the ensuing stampede as people tried to climb the stadium walls.

Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah on Sunday evening extended his condolences via social media, assuring the public that measures are being taken to restore order.