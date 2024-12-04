Biden briefed as US watches declaration of martial law in South Korea 'with grave concern'

US President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he was "just getting briefed" on the developments in South Korea as the president of the Asian country earlier in the day declared an emergency martial law.

"I'm just getting briefed on it," Biden, who was on a trip to the African country of Angola, told reporters when asked about South Korea after delivering a speech at the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda, Angola's capital city.

Earlier in the day, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a televised speech that "I declare an emergency martial law" to eradicate anti-state forces and uphold free constitutional order.

Shortly after Yoon's announcement, the South Korean National Assembly voted unanimously to block the martial law. The resolution was passed as 18 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party and 172 lawmakers of opposition parties in attendance all voted in favor.

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a press briefing that the United States was not notified by the South Korean government in advance of the martial law declaration.

"We are watching the recent development in the ROK with grave concern. We are seeking to engage with our Republic of Korea counterparts at every level, both here in the United States and in Seoul," Patel said, adding that Washington's "every hope and expectation is that any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law."

Patel said the State Department doesn't have any conversations with Yoon on the US side to preview or read out to the public at this point. He said he would keep private diplomatic conversations between Washington and Seoul private.

The spokesperson refused to judge either Yoon's decision to declare the martial law or the vote in the country's legislature to block it. He said that the alliance between the United States and South Korea remains "ironclad" and that Washington is "fully committed to that."

Philip Goldberg, the US ambassador to South Korea, said in a post on X that the embassy and the State Department are closely tracking the unfolding events, calling the situation "fluid" and urging US nationals in South Korea to "monitor local news sources for updates as the situation progresses."

Patel said the State Department's travel advisery for South Korea remains at "Level One" for the time being, "which is exercise normal caution."