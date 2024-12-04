﻿
News / World

S. Korea's senior presidential staff offer to resign

Xinhua
  09:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0
South Korea's senior presidential staff, including chief of staff and all the senior secretaries, offered to resign.
Xinhua
  09:58 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0

South Korea's senior presidential staff, including chief of staff and all the senior secretaries, offered to resign en masse on Wednesday, according to the presidential office.

A presidential official confirmed that all of senior presidential staff offered to step down after holding a meeting of senior secretaries presided over by the presidential chief of staff.

It came after President Yoon Suk-yeol declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night and lifted it early Wednesday following the National Assembly's vote against it.

In accordance with the constitution, the president should lift martial law when the 300-member parliament demands the lifting with a majority of lawmakers voting in favor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     