S. Korea's senior presidential staff offer to resign

South Korea's senior presidential staff, including chief of staff and all the senior secretaries, offered to resign en masse on Wednesday, according to the presidential office.

A presidential official confirmed that all of senior presidential staff offered to step down after holding a meeting of senior secretaries presided over by the presidential chief of staff.

It came after President Yoon Suk-yeol declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night and lifted it early Wednesday following the National Assembly's vote against it.

In accordance with the constitution, the president should lift martial law when the 300-member parliament demands the lifting with a majority of lawmakers voting in favor.