French PM Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote

The deputies of the French National Assembly voted on Wednesday evening in favor of a no-confidence vote, forcing French Prime Minister Michel Barnier to resign and his government to collapse.

A total of 331 deputies, mostly from left-wing parties alliance New Popular Front (NFP) and far-right party National Rally (RN), have voted in favor, largely over the 289 votes requested for the no-confidence vote to go through.

According to the French Constitution, Barnier now needs to hand in his resignation to French President Emmanuel Macron. The resignation will be automatically considered as accepted.

Speaking to the French lawmakers before the vote, Barnier defended his decision to force passage of the 2025 social security budget.

"I made this decision after having demonstrated the spirit of listening, respect, and dialogue, which led the government to improve its text every day on several important points," he said.

Pointing out that France is plunged into an enormous deficit, Barnier said: "This reality remains there, it will not disappear by the magic of a no-confidence vote."

"This reality will remind any government, whatever it may be," he added.

Following the announcement of the success of the no-confidence vote, former far-right party leader Marine Le Pen said that she wouldn't consider the vote as a "victory."

"The choice we made is to protect the French," Le Pen told French television TF1, adding that there was "no other solution than this solution."

Barnier has become the first French prime minister forced to step down by a no-confidence vote since 1962.