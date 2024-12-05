﻿
News / World

French PM Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
The deputies of the French National Assembly voted on Wednesday evening in favor of a no-confidence vote, forcing French Prime Minister Michel Barnier to resign.
Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
French PM Barnier ousted in no-confidence vote
Reuters

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier arrives to deliver a speech during a debate on two motions of no-confidence against the French government, tabled by the alliance of left-wing parties the "Nouveau Front Populaire" (New Popular Front - NFP) and the far-right Rassemblement National party, after the use by French government of the article 49.3, a special clause in the French Constitution, to push the budget bill through the National Assembly without a vote by lawmakers, at the National Assembly in Paris, France, on December 4, 2024.

The deputies of the French National Assembly voted on Wednesday evening in favor of a no-confidence vote, forcing French Prime Minister Michel Barnier to resign and his government to collapse.

A total of 331 deputies, mostly from left-wing parties alliance New Popular Front (NFP) and far-right party National Rally (RN), have voted in favor, largely over the 289 votes requested for the no-confidence vote to go through.

According to the French Constitution, Barnier now needs to hand in his resignation to French President Emmanuel Macron. The resignation will be automatically considered as accepted.

Speaking to the French lawmakers before the vote, Barnier defended his decision to force passage of the 2025 social security budget.

"I made this decision after having demonstrated the spirit of listening, respect, and dialogue, which led the government to improve its text every day on several important points," he said.

Pointing out that France is plunged into an enormous deficit, Barnier said: "This reality remains there, it will not disappear by the magic of a no-confidence vote."

"This reality will remind any government, whatever it may be," he added.

Following the announcement of the success of the no-confidence vote, former far-right party leader Marine Le Pen said that she wouldn't consider the vote as a "victory."

"The choice we made is to protect the French," Le Pen told French television TF1, adding that there was "no other solution than this solution."

Barnier has become the first French prime minister forced to step down by a no-confidence vote since 1962.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     