S. Korean prosecutors ban ex-defense minister from leaving country

South Korean prosecutors banned former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun from leaving the country on Thursday, indicating the launch of an investigation into Kim's treason charge, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office imposed an overseas travel ban on Kim, who reportedly proposed to President Yoon Suk-yeol declaring an emergency martial law and resigned later.

Yoon made the martial law declaration Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the National Assembly voted against it.

Three minor liberal opposition parties accused Yoon and Kim of treason charge on Wednesday.

Two civic groups filed complaints with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, each against Kim for treason and other charges the previous day.

The National Office of Investigation (NOI) initiated an investigation into Yoon earlier in the day as complaints were filed against the president for rebellion and other charges.