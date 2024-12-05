﻿
News / World

S. Korean prosecutors ban ex-defense minister from leaving country

Xinhua
  15:26 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
South Korean prosecutors banned former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun from leaving the country on Thursday, indicating the launch of an investigation into Kim's treason charge.
Xinhua
  15:26 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0

South Korean prosecutors banned former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun from leaving the country on Thursday, indicating the launch of an investigation into Kim's treason charge, according to Yonhap news agency.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office imposed an overseas travel ban on Kim, who reportedly proposed to President Yoon Suk-yeol declaring an emergency martial law and resigned later.

Yoon made the martial law declaration Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the National Assembly voted against it.

Three minor liberal opposition parties accused Yoon and Kim of treason charge on Wednesday.

Two civic groups filed complaints with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, each against Kim for treason and other charges the previous day.

The National Office of Investigation (NOI) initiated an investigation into Yoon earlier in the day as complaints were filed against the president for rebellion and other charges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     