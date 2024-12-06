﻿
Romania Constitutional Court annuls presidential election process

The Constitutional Court of Romania decided on Friday to annul the entire electoral process of the presidential elections.
Reuters

Jandarmeria members stand near the Palace of Parliament, after the Romanian top court annulled the result of the first round of the presidential election, in Bucharest, Romania, December 6.

The ruling was announced just two days before the second round of the presidential election, which was set to feature independent candidate Calin Georgescu and USR candidate Elena Lasconi. Voting had already begun in the diaspora.

The decision followed four formal complaints including one from candidate Cristian Terhes.

The government is now tasked with setting a new election date, and the entire electoral process will be restarted.

