S. Korea's main opposition party to keep pursuing Yoon's impeachment motion

South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party Saturday vowed to keep pursuing a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol after the first one was scrapped on lack of quorum earlier in the day.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, said the ruling People Power Party objected to bringing to account those who destroyed constitutional order and actively participated in military rebellion and insurrection.

Lee said his party will never give up on holding them responsible, pledging to impeach Yoon at all costs.

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party, said Friday that if the impeachment motion failed to be passed, the party would propose another motion on December 11.

The first impeachment motion against Yoon was scrapped as most of the 108 governing party lawmakers boycotted it.

The Democratic Party and five other minor parties submitted the impeachment motion over the president's martial law declaration Wednesday.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it. The revocation was approved at a Cabinet meeting.