S. Korea's main opposition party to keep pursuing Yoon's impeachment motion

Xinhua
  22:45 UTC+8, 2024-12-07
South Korea's opposition vows to push for President Yoon's impeachment after a failed attempt due to lack of quorum.
Xinhua
  22:45 UTC+8, 2024-12-07       0
S. Korea's main opposition party to keep pursuing Yoon's impeachment motion
Reuters

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's main opposition party Democratic Party of Korea, and lawmakers attend a press conference after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law which was reversed hours later, survived an impeachment motion, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 7, 2024.

South Korea's main liberal opposition Democratic Party Saturday vowed to keep pursuing a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol after the first one was scrapped on lack of quorum earlier in the day.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party, said the ruling People Power Party objected to bringing to account those who destroyed constitutional order and actively participated in military rebellion and insurrection.

Lee said his party will never give up on holding them responsible, pledging to impeach Yoon at all costs.

Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party, said Friday that if the impeachment motion failed to be passed, the party would propose another motion on December 11.

The first impeachment motion against Yoon was scrapped as most of the 108 governing party lawmakers boycotted it.

The Democratic Party and five other minor parties submitted the impeachment motion over the president's martial law declaration Wednesday.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law Tuesday night before repealing it early Wednesday as the parliament voted against it. The revocation was approved at a Cabinet meeting.

Source: Xinhua
