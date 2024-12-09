Boat collision leaves 7 fishermen dead, 1 missing: S. Korean Coast Guard

A fishing boat sank after colliding with a sand barge off the coast of Gyeongju, southeast of South Korea, early Monday, leaving seven of its eight crew members dead and one missing, Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Coast Guard.

The vessel capsized shortly after the collision, which occurred about 6 km southeast of Gyeongju at 5:43am local time.

In response, the police have dispatched rescue ships and helicopters to assist with the operation.

The seven crew members were found inside the capsized boat in a state of cardiac arrest and pronounced dead after hospitalization, while a rescue effort is still underway for the missing fisherman who is believed to remain in the vessel, according to the Coast Guard.

A preliminary investigation concluded the collision occurred due to the absent-mindedness of the driving crew, the report said.