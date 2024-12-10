Suspect arrested after hunt for US insurance chief's killer

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday over the targeted killing of a health insurance executive on the streets of New York, with police crediting a McDonald's employee in Pennsylvania who spotted a suspicious-looking customer.

Investigators were interrogating Luigi Mangione in connection with last week's brazen murder, which triggered a nationwide manhunt and global headlines.

Mangione was being held by officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after being found with what police called a "ghost gun" capable of firing 9MM rounds and equipped with a suppressor that could have been made on a 3D printer.

The man was identified in the fast-food restaurant in Altoona town some 500 kilometers west of New York, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

He had fake IDs, like those used by the killer, including one used to check in to a Manhattan hostel ahead of the attack, and a document that spoke to Mangione's "motivation and mindset," she said.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, studied at the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, and had been living in Hawaii ahead of the killing.

"He matches the description of the identification we've been looking for. He's also in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident," said New York mayor Eric Adams.

Police told reporters that Mangione possessed material that suggested he had "ill-will toward corporate America."

Mangione's LinkedIn profile showed he worked as a data engineer at TrueCar, a California-based online auto marketplace that said he left their employment in 2023.

He was due to be arraigned on gun charges in Pennsylvania at 6pm (11pm GMT) Monday, US media reported.