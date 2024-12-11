Afghan acting minister killed in blast in Kabul

Afghanistan's Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani was killed in a blast inside the ministry's headquarters, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed to Xinhua on Wednesday.

Haqqani was killed in a suicide attack when he was leaving a mosque after performing the noon prayer near his office, reported Al-Emarah, a media outlet related to the Afghan caretaker government.

Several other individuals lost their lives following the blast, but the exact number is not clear yet.

Haqqani was a prominent figure among the leadership of the Taliban, and was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who serves as acting minister for the Ministry of Interior.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.