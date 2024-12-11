﻿
News / World

Afghan acting minister killed in blast in Kabul

Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0
Afghanistan's Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani was killed in a blast inside the ministry's headquarters.
Xinhua
  21:21 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0

Afghanistan's Acting Minister for Refugees and Repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani was killed in a blast inside the ministry's headquarters, an official from the Ministry of Interior confirmed to Xinhua on Wednesday.

Haqqani was killed in a suicide attack when he was leaving a mosque after performing the noon prayer near his office, reported Al-Emarah, a media outlet related to the Afghan caretaker government.

Several other individuals lost their lives following the blast, but the exact number is not clear yet.

Haqqani was a prominent figure among the leadership of the Taliban, and was also the uncle of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who serves as acting minister for the Ministry of Interior.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     