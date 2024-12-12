﻿
News / World

S. Korea's parliament passes bills to investigate Yoon's insurrection, first lady's scandals

Xinhua
  17:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0
South Korea's parliament passed bills to appoint independent counsels to investigate President Yoon Suk-yeol's insurrection charge and first lady scandals.
Xinhua
  17:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0

South Korea's parliament on Thursday passed bills to appoint independent counsels to investigate President Yoon Suk-yeol's insurrection charge over his martial law declaration and scandals involving the first lady, local media reported.

Of 283 National Assembly lawmakers attending the plenary session, 195 voted for the special prosecutor bill against Yoon and 86 dissented, with two abstentions.

Under the bill, the president is required to pick and appoint one prosecutor among those recommended.

If Yoon vetoes it, the bill should be put to a revote in which at least two-thirds of the 300-member assembly should vote for it to be passed.

Yoon declared an emergency martial law on the night of December 3, which was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

The investigative agencies have probed rebellion and other charges against Yoon who became the country's first sitting president placed under an overseas travel ban.

Meanwhile, of 282 lawmakers participating in the vote Thursday on the special counsel bill against first lady Kim Keon-hee, 195 were in favor and 85 were against, with two abstentions.

Subject to the independent counsel's investigation were allegations of stock price manipulation and interference in candidate nominations for the 2022 by-elections and the 2024 parliamentary elections, as well as in public opinion manipulation during the 2022 presidential election.

The previous three bills against the first lady were vetoed by Yoon and scrapped in a revote.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     