Biden issues 39 presidential pardons, commutes nearly 1,500 sentences

US President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned 39 people and commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500, setting a single-day record for acts of clemency.

"Today, President Biden announced that he is granting clemency to nearly 1,500 Americans -- the most ever in a single day -- who have shown successful rehabilitation and a strong commitment to making their communities safer," according to a White House document.

The nearly 1,500 individuals who received commutations have been serving their sentences at home for at least one year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He is also pardoning 39 individuals who were convicted of non-violent crimes," the White House said. Nonviolent crimes often include drug offenses, fraud or theft.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said in a statement.

"As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses," said Biden.

The president had previously issued 122 commutations and 21 other pardons, according to The Associated Press.

The clemency came after a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who faced prosecution for gun and tax offense -- a move that sparked criticism even within his own party.

Additionally, the US president is considering granting preemptive pardons to those involved in investigating President-elect Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, as they may face potential retaliation if Trump returns to office.