﻿
News / World

S. Korea's parliament reports 2nd impeachment motion against President Yoon

Xinhua
  14:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-13       0
South Korea's parliament on Friday reported the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration.
Xinhua
  14:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-13       0

South Korea's parliament on Friday reported the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol over his martial law declaration after the first one was scrapped last Saturday, TV footage showed.

The motion to impeach Yoon was reported in the 300-member National Assembly's plenary session after the first one failed to be passed last week as most of the 108 ruling party lawmakers boycotted it.

Under the constitution, the impeachment bill must be initiated by a majority of lawmakers and approved by at least two-thirds of the National Assembly legislators.

The opposition bloc will need eight votes from the ruling party lawmakers to pass the motion.

If it is passed, the constitutional court will deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's constitutional powers will be suspended and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will be an acting president.

If the impeachment of Yoon is upheld by the court, a snap presidential election would be held within 60 days.

Yoon was named as a suspect on an insurrection charge over his declaration of an emergency martial law on the night of Dec. 3, which was repealed by the National Assembly hours later.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     