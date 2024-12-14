Nancy Pelosi admitted to hospital in overseas trip after fall on stairs

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg after she "sustained an injury during an official engagement," a spokesperson said Friday.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Ian Krager, the spokesperson, said on "X," formerly known as Twitter.

Pelosi, 84, is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals, according to Krager.

Pelosi, a prominent member of the Democratic Party, served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. She is the first woman in U.S. history to hold the position.

The injury sustained by Pelosi came just days after 82-year-old outgoing Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tripped and fell at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell has served as GOP leader since 2007, and is the longest-serving leader in the Senate history.