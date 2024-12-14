﻿
News / World

Deaths from armed conflicts surge 37 pct in past year, report finds

  19:41 UTC+8, 2024-12-14       0
Global deaths from armed conflicts rose by 37 percent between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024, reaching nearly 200,000, the British think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies said.

Its Armed Conflict Survey 2024 released on Thursday revealed a staggering 315 percent increase in fatalities in the Middle East and North Africa, driven mainly by a surge in violence in the Palestinian Territories, where deaths skyrocketed from 321 to nearly 40,000.

The report also highlighted a 17-percent rise in the fatality rate per event, indicating more intense and lethal conflicts.

The findings "portray a world where inter-state conflict is once again on the rise with the Middle East at the heart of global insecurity," it said.

The think tank also noted that Western support for Israel had fueled regional tensions, escalating the situation to an international scale.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
