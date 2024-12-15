﻿
News / World

S. Korean prosecution says impeached President Yoon defies summons

Xinhua
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
South Korean prosecutors said on Sunday that impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol did not comply with a summons for today and they will soon issue another order.
Xinhua
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-12-15       0
S. Korean prosecution says impeached President Yoon defies summons
Reuters

People celebrate after South Korean parliament passed a second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law decree following a vote, during a rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law, which was reversed hours later, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2024.

South Korean prosecutors said on Sunday that impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol did not comply with a summons for today and they will soon issue another order, Yonhap news agency reported.

The special prosecution team handling an investigation into Yoon's botched martial law imposition said it had sent a summons to Yoon on December 11 to call him into the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning at 10am Sunday. Yoon did not show up.

The summons was sent to Yoon's office and the prosecution had confirmed its delivery, Yonhap said, citing a prosecution official.

The prosecution said it plans to send a second summons to Yoon soon, the Yonhap report added.

Yoon was impeached in a National Assembly vote on Saturday over his short-lived imposition of a highly controversial emergency martial law earlier this month.

The impeached president was accused of abusing his power to declare martial law for unconstitutional and unlawful purposes and to order military commanders to dispatch troops to the parliament and arrest key political figures, the Yonhap report said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     