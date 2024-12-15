S. Korean prosecution says impeached President Yoon defies summons

South Korean prosecutors said on Sunday that impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol did not comply with a summons for today and they will soon issue another order, Yonhap news agency reported.

The special prosecution team handling an investigation into Yoon's botched martial law imposition said it had sent a summons to Yoon on December 11 to call him into the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning at 10am Sunday. Yoon did not show up.

The summons was sent to Yoon's office and the prosecution had confirmed its delivery, Yonhap said, citing a prosecution official.

The prosecution said it plans to send a second summons to Yoon soon, the Yonhap report added.

Yoon was impeached in a National Assembly vote on Saturday over his short-lived imposition of a highly controversial emergency martial law earlier this month.

The impeached president was accused of abusing his power to declare martial law for unconstitutional and unlawful purposes and to order military commanders to dispatch troops to the parliament and arrest key political figures, the Yonhap report said.