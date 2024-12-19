Putin says ready to negotiate with any legitimate Ukrainian leader

Russia is ready to negotiate with any legitimate leader in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"If someone takes part in the election and gains legitimacy, we are ready to talk to him, including Volodymyr Zelensky," Putin said during his annual news conference.

He added that Russia has no preconditions for starting negotiations with Ukraine, emphasizing that Russia is ready to engage in talks based on the Istanbul agreements while considering the current situation on the ground.