Fire breaks out at S. Korean parliament, hundreds evacuated

A fire broke out at a building of South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul at noontime on Saturday, with hundreds evacuated from the scene.
Police cordon off a reception hall of the National Assembly in western Seoul after a fire on Dec. 21, in this photo provided by a reader.

A fire broke out at a building of South Korea's National Assembly in Seoul at noontime on Saturday, with hundreds evacuated from the scene, Yonhap news agency reported, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at 11:52 am at the reception hall of the parliament compound which houses a press room and a wedding hall, as around 480 people, including reporters and wedding guests, were evacuated. Six of them received medical treatment for smoke inhalation, according to the report.

Sixteen fire engines and 55 fire personnel were dispatched to the scene before the fire was completely under control around 1 pm, the report said.

An investigation by the fire authorities into the exact cause of the accident is underway, Yonhap said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
