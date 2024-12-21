News / World

At least 5 killed, 200 injured in German Christmas market car-ramming

At least five people were killed and over 200 others injured after a car rammed into a large crowd at a German Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg Friday.
At least five people were killed and over 200 others injured after a car rammed into a large crowd at a German Christmas market in the central German city of Magdeburg Friday evening, German news agency dpa reported Saturday, citing State Premier Reiner Haseloff.

"We have five deaths and over 200 injuries, many of them serious and severe," Haseloff said, noting that the toll was far worse than initially thought when the incident occurred.

A car plowed through a Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening. German authorities are investigating a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who has been living in Germany since 2006 and worked in a nearby town. Police searched his home overnight.

The identities of the fatalities have not been revealed. A memorial service is to be held in Magdeburg's cathedral at 7 pm Saturday night.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other top officials, including Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, have arrived in Magdeburg on Saturday.

Faeser ordered Saturday morning that all flags at all federal buildings be flown at half-mast nationwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
