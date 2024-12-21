﻿
News / World

Church stampede in Nigeria's capital leaves at least 10 killed

Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-12-21       0
At least 10 people were killed in a stampede during a relief item distribution at a local church in the Maitama district of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Saturday.
Xinhua
  20:56 UTC+8, 2024-12-21       0

At least 10 people, including children, were killed in a stampede during a relief item distribution at a local church in the Maitama district of Abuja, the Nigerian capital, on Saturday, local authorities said.

A church official said that an unspecified number of individuals were also injured when the distribution of relief items, including food and clothing ahead of Christmas celebrations, turned chaotic Saturday morning at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama.

Padre Mike Nsikak Umoh, spokesperson for the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, said the event attracted more than 3,000 people from nearby villages and low-income suburbs. Following the "tragic incident," the "palliative distribution" was suspended, he said.

According to witnesses, at least seven women and children were among the victims recovered from the scene. Many attendees had reportedly arrived as early as 4:00 a.m. local time, despite the event being scheduled to start between 7 am and 8 am Saturday.

In the aftermath of the stampede, security operatives, including secret police and military personnel, were deployed to restore order, disperse the crowd, and secure the area.

Neither the government nor security agencies have yet commented on the tragedy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     