﻿
News / World

50 wild elephants electrocuted by this year in Sri Lanka

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-23       0
Around 50 wild elephants have been electrocuted by unauthorized electric fences or wires so far this year, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-12-23       0

Around 50 wild elephants have been electrocuted by unauthorized electric fences or wires so far this year, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Monday.

The CEB said the wild elephants, a symbol of the country's biodiversity, are increasingly under threat of extinction due to human activities.

According to the statement, the CEB has already taken various appropriate measures regarding this illegal act, and it expects public support to protect wild elephants.

Data shows 90 wild elephants had been electrocuted in Sri Lanka in 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     