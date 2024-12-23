50 wild elephants electrocuted by this year in Sri Lanka

Around 50 wild elephants have been electrocuted by unauthorized electric fences or wires so far this year, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) on Monday.

The CEB said the wild elephants, a symbol of the country's biodiversity, are increasingly under threat of extinction due to human activities.

According to the statement, the CEB has already taken various appropriate measures regarding this illegal act, and it expects public support to protect wild elephants.

Data shows 90 wild elephants had been electrocuted in Sri Lanka in 2023.