3 injured in S. Korea's military explosion accident

Three civilian workers were injured as an explosion accident occurred at a military unit in southeast South Korea, multiple media outlets said Monday.

The explosion broke out at about 9:27am local time (00:27am GMT) at the military unit in Gimhae, around 310 km southeast of the capital Seoul.

It was reported that the explosion took place at an oil storage facility.

Three civilian inspectors were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. Among them, one was classified as a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

No soldier was injured in the accident, the exact cause of which the military authorities were investigating.