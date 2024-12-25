﻿
Passenger plane from Baku crashes near Aktau, Kazakhstan

  17:52 UTC+8, 2024-12-25       0
An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday.
Emergency services at the crash site near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

An Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday, according to Azerbaijan's Report News Agency.

The crash occurred near Aktau Airport, with the plane reportedly catching fire upon impact. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) dispatched 52 personnel and 11 units of equipment to the site, media reports said.

"Firefighting operations are underway, and preliminary reports indicate there are survivors," MES officials said.

The aircraft had 62 passengers and five crew members on board. While survivors have been reported, the extent of their injuries remains unclear, said the reports.

Azerbaijan Airlines confirmed the incident and assured that more information would be provided. Local authorities and emergency services are investigating the crash.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
