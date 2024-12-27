﻿
Second black box found at plane crash site near Aktau: media

The second black box was found at the plane crash site near Aktau, Russian media reported Thursday citing a Kazakh official.
Law enforcement agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan will participate in the investigation of the plane crash, the report added.

An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 plane flying from Baku to Russia's Grozny crashed on Wednesday morning near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan.

The airline said 62 passengers and five crew members were on board. Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said 29 people survived the crash.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
