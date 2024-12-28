Heavy snow forecast along Sea of Japan coast

Heavy snow is forecast in Japan through Sunday, mainly in mountainous areas along the Sea of Japan coast, the country's weather agency said Saturday, due to a winter pressure pattern.

In the 24 hours through Sunday morning, snowfall could reach 70 centimeters in Niigata Prefecture, 60 centimeters in the Hokuriku and Tokai regions, and 50 centimeters in Hokkaido and regions of Kanto-Koshin and Kinki, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Weather officials warned that traffic disruptions are possible during the year-end peak travel period.

As of 6am on Saturday, snowfall reached 312 centimeters in the Sukayu area of Aomori Prefecture, and 184 centimeters in the village of Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture.

The JMA said that the winter pressure pattern will continue, causing cold air to flow in over wide areas from western to northern Japan.