3 homes destroyed in major bushfire in southeast Australia

Three homes and nearly a dozen outbuildings have been destroyed in a major bushfire burning in a national park in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria.
Three homes and nearly a dozen outbuildings have been destroyed in a major bushfire burning in a national park in Australia's southeastern state of Victoria, local media reported on Saturday.

Cooler, settled conditions in and around the Grampians National Park, 230 km west of Melbourne, have allowed emergency crews to start initial impact assessments, according to The Age daily newspaper.

Three homes have been lost in the town of Moyston, while 11 outbuildings have been destroyed by the fire across Moyston and Pomonal, the report said.

"These numbers will continue to evolve over the next couple of days," State Control Center spokesman Luke Heagerty was quoted as saying.

Fire crews are expecting conditions for fighting the out-of-control 75,000-hectare fire across the Grampians National Park to remain favorable for the next seven days, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Warnings have been downgraded to watch and act level with residents advised to monitor conditions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
