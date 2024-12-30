S. Korea to inspect all Boeing 737-800 planes following passenger jet crash

South Korea's transport ministry said on Monday that it will inspect all Boeing 737-800 planes in the country after the same passenger jet of Jeju Air crashed on Sunday.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport planned to conduct the special inspection of all B737-800, operated mostly by low-cost domestic airlines, with Jeju Air putting the highest number of 39 B737-800 planes on flights.

It was followed by 27 for T'way Air, 19 for Jin Air, 10 for Eastar Jet, 4 for Air Incheon and 2 for Korean Air.

The B737-800 of the Jeju Air crashed while landing at Muan International Airport, about 290 km southwest of Seoul, on the previous day.

Because of the estimated landing gear failure, the airplane landed without wheels, skidded off the runway and crashed into the outer wall of the runway, with its fuselage broken apart and catching fire.