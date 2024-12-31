﻿
S. Korean court issues warrant to arrest President Yoon

  09:14 UTC+8, 2024-12-31
A South Korean court on Tuesday issued a warrant to arrest President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was impeached and investigated over his martial law imposition.
A South Korean court issued a warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol and search the presidential residence, a joint investigation unit said Tuesday.

The investigation unit, consisting of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), the National Office of Investigation (NOI) and the defense ministry's investigation headquarters, said in a short notice that the issuance of the arrest and search warrant against Yoon was confirmed earlier in the morning.

The unit added that no schedule was set for how to execute the warrant.

It marked the first time in the country's modern history that an arrest warrant was filed against a sitting president.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
