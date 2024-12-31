﻿
13 injured after car hits crowd in Seoul market

Xinhua
  16:56 UTC+8, 2024-12-31       0
Four people were seriously injured and nine others suffered minor injuries after a car drove into a crowd at a market in South Korean capital Seoul on Tuesday.
Xinhua
Four people were seriously injured and nine others suffered minor injuries after a car drove into a crowd at a market in South Korean capital Seoul on Tuesday, local media reported.

The accident occurred around 3:50pm local time at Mokdong Kkaebi Market in southwestern Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

Police said that no deaths have been reported so far, according to Yonhap.

The driver in his 70s was not seriously injured and there were no passengers, said Yonhap, adding that the driver is currently under police investigation, and no drinking circumstances have been found.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and working to assess the extent of the damage, Yonhap said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
