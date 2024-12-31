S. Korea's acting president approves appointment of 2 constitutional court justices

South Korean acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday approved the appointment of two of the three constitutional court justices who will fill vacancies on the nine-member bench for President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment trial.

Choi told a televised Cabinet meeting that volatility in the South Korean economy, sparked by the martial law imposition, expanded dramatically following the suspended appointment of the justices and the impeachment of then acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

Choi, who is concurrently the minister of economy and finance, assumed the acting presidency on December 27 after the impeachment of both President Yoon Suk-yeol and acting President Han.

Choi stressed that he decided to appoint the justice nominees on the urgency of ending political uncertainty and social conflict as soon as possible to prevent possible economic and people's livelihood crises.

Two of the three justices will be immediately appointed as the ruling and opposition parties are confirmed to have approached an agreement, but the remaining one will be appointed later when the rival parties reach an agreement, Choi noted.

Six incumbent constitutional court justices called for an early appointment of the three justices to fill vacancies and maintained their position of putting Yoon's impeachment trial as a top priority, the court's spokesperson said earlier on Tuesday.

On December 26, the country's parliament voted for the appointment of the three justices, two of which were nominated by the main opposition Democratic Party, while one was nominated by the ruling People Power Party.

The appointment of the three justices, which was passed in the opposition-controlled National Assembly, is required to be ceremonially approved by the president.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14 and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspect on insurrection charge, declared an emergency martial law on the night of December 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

To oust Yoon from office, at least six out of nine constitutional court justices are required to uphold the impeachment motion.