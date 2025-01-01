Cambodia greets New Year 2025 with grand parade, cultural show, fireworks

Cambodia on Tuesday celebrated the New Year with a grand parade, cultural performances, and fireworks in front of the Royal Palace in the capital Phnom Penh.

The "Celebrating Cambodia" event featured a parade with around 3,000 participants, including 160 traditional theater giants, 85 Ting Mong puppets, six large puppets, a giant drum, and three large 14-meter inflatables, culminating in flying the national flag.

Organized by the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), the event attracted tens of thousands of New Year revelers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Civil Service Minister Hun Many, who is also the UYFC president, said the event was designed to showcase Cambodia's identity, promoting the kingdom's unique and beautiful culture, tradition, and custom to domestic and international tourists.

"It aims to connect people, both in the country and abroad, as well as to promote pride in national unity," he said in a speech at the event.