17 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings across Gaza: media

At least 17 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombings in the northern and central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

At least 15 Palestinians, most of them children, were killed and several others injured when the Israeli aircraft bombed a house in Jabalia Al-Balad, northern Gaza, WAFA said.

Two more people were killed as a result of the Israeli bombing of a house in Al-Bureij camp, central Gaza, it added.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, in a warning statement on Wednesday, urged residents in some blocks in the Al-Bureij area to "move immediately to the humanitarian zone" before an attack, adding that "terrorist organizations are once again launching rockets from this area."

Earlier, the military said in a statement that Hamas launched two projectiles from central Gaza into southern Israel overnight, triggering sirens in the western Negev desert. One of the projectiles was intercepted and the other fell in an open area, with no injuries reported.

Hamas' armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attack, which was aimed at the southern Israeli city of Netivot.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,553, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.