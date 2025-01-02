Passenger plane overshoots runway in Russia, no casualty reported

After landing at the airport in northern Norilsk in central Russia on Thursday, a passenger plane of Russia's S7 Airlines ran off the runway while taxiing, with no casualty reported.

The Airbus A321 plane with 79 passengers on board, was en route from Moscow to Norilsk, reported Tass, citing local transport prosecutor's office, which said no casualty was reported.

The aircraft has been temporarily suspended from flight duties, and the return flight was carried out by another aircraft.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.