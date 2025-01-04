6 dead after bus plunges into river in Peru

At least six people were killed, 25 injured and 17 remained missing after a bus plunged into a river in northwest Peru, local authorities said Friday.

According to the authorities, the bus left Lima Thursday evening for Pomabamba in northern Peru. It fell into the Pacosbamba River Friday morning with some passengers being ejected and swept away by strong currents.

Local media cited poor road conditions as a possible cause. Rescue efforts were ongoing, with police and a Civil Defense team deployed to the site.