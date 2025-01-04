﻿
3 dead after fishing boat runs aground off southwest S. Korea

Xinhua
Three people were confirmed dead on Saturday after a fishing boat ran aground in waters off southwest South Korea, according to multiple media outlets.

It was reported at about 10:30am local time that the 9.7-ton vessel with 22 people on board collided with submerged rocks in waters off Gageo island, Sinan county, some 410 km south of the capital Seoul. The island is around 140 km southwest of the county.

Three people were taken to hospitals in cardiac arrest and announced dead later.

The remaining 19 were rescued by the coast guard and other vessels sailing in nearby waters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
