Syria to resume int'l flights at Damascus airport

Syria's Damascus International Airport will begin receiving international flights starting Tuesday, Ashhad al-Salibi, chairman of the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, announced Saturday.

Al-Salibi told Syria's SANA state news agency that the authorities are in the process of fully rehabilitating the airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo to accommodate international flights.

Operations at the airports were suspended following the overthrow of Syria's Bashar al-Assad administration last month.

Qatar Airways said on Thursday it will resume flights to Damascus as of Tuesday.