News / World

Search for Australian shark attack victim suspended

Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0
Authorities in South Australia (SA) have ended the search for the body of a surfer who was killed in a shark attack.
Xinhua
  19:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-05       0

Authorities in South Australia (SA) have ended the search for the body of a surfer who was killed in a shark attack.

Lance Appleby, 28, was surfing at Granites beach, about 480 km northwest of the state capital of Adelaide, on Thursday evening when witnesses reported seeing a shark attack him, triggering a major search and rescue operation by sea, land and air.

SA Police on Sunday said that the search has concluded after four days.

"Police with the assistance of State Emergency Service, Country Fire Service, Council members including the mayor, and locals have searched the area over the past four days, but sadly have not yet located his body," a statement said.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted during the tragic incident," it added.

Locals reported seeing a great white shark in the area earlier on Thursday.

According to Seven Network television, witnesses saw Appleby being flipped off his surfboard by a wave before being dragged underwater by the shark.

Following the attack, police said a witness on a jet ski went to the site and retrieved Appleby's surfboard, which had a bite taken out of it.

There were three fatal shark attacks off the coast of SA in 2023, including one at Granites beach, but zero in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     