Search for Australian shark attack victim suspended

Authorities in South Australia (SA) have ended the search for the body of a surfer who was killed in a shark attack.

Lance Appleby, 28, was surfing at Granites beach, about 480 km northwest of the state capital of Adelaide, on Thursday evening when witnesses reported seeing a shark attack him, triggering a major search and rescue operation by sea, land and air.

SA Police on Sunday said that the search has concluded after four days.

"Police with the assistance of State Emergency Service, Country Fire Service, Council members including the mayor, and locals have searched the area over the past four days, but sadly have not yet located his body," a statement said.

"Police would like to thank all those who assisted during the tragic incident," it added.

Locals reported seeing a great white shark in the area earlier on Thursday.

According to Seven Network television, witnesses saw Appleby being flipped off his surfboard by a wave before being dragged underwater by the shark.

Following the attack, police said a witness on a jet ski went to the site and retrieved Appleby's surfboard, which had a bite taken out of it.

There were three fatal shark attacks off the coast of SA in 2023, including one at Granites beach, but zero in 2024.