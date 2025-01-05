﻿
India's Coast Gurad helicopter crashes in Gujarat, killing 3

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2025-01-05
A helicopter belonging to the Indian Coast Guard crashed Sunday in the western state of Gujarat, killing all three crew members, including two pilots, on board, police said.
The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed during a routine training sortie at Porbandar airport, about 416 km west of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

Officials said the helicopter experienced technical difficulties, resulting in its crash.

The three crew members were immediately removed from the spot and rushed to a hospital in severely burnt condition after the helicopter crashed and went into flames.

"Unfortunately, all the three crew members have lost their lives in the accident," a senior police official in Porbandar, Bhagirath Singh Jadeja said.

According to Jadeja, the accident took place around 12:10 pm (local time) when the helicopter attempted to land at Porbandar airport.

Indian police and Coast Guard were investigating the cause of the crash, he said.

Local television channels showed thick black smoke rising from the crashed helicopter at the airport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
