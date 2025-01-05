Heavy snow in Britain causes travel disruption, power cuts

Heavy rain and snow swept across Britain and Ireland overnight, causing travel disruptions and power cuts, with weather warnings in place on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow and several yellow warnings for snow and ice, covering most of England, Scotland and Wales.

A large number of rail routes operated by various companies across the country reported severe disruptions, inlcluding delays and cancellations, due to the poor weather.

Leeds Bradford Airport's runway was closed as a result of the "ongoing heavy snowfall." Manchester Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport reopened their runway after closures on Sunday morning but warned of delays and cancellations.

Passengers were advised to check their journeys with operators before traveling, as well as to allow extra time and bring additional supplies for their trips.

Thousands of homes across Britain and the Republic of Ireland were left without power, while crew from power suppliers worked to restore electricity.

The Met Office forecast that snow will increasingly turn to rain for much of Britain on Sunday, but further snow showers and the risk of ice will continue in much of Scotland through Sunday and into Monday morning.