DPRK fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward eastern waters

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.

The South Korean military detected a projectile believed to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile that was fired toward the eastern waters from Pyongyang areas around midday local time (3am GMT), according to the JCS.

The JCS said in a statement that the military strengthened its surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches and maintained its full readiness posture while closely sharing relevant intelligence with the United States and Japan.

It marked the DPRK's first missile test launch in about two months after firing a short-range ballistic missile on November 5, 2024.