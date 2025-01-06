Chinese family's holiday horror as yacht trip ends in chaos in Pattaya

A Chinese family of nine is demanding justice after their yachting adventure turned into a near-death nightmare at Na Jomtien Bay in Pattaya.

Claiming that the boat operator defied a red flag warning, they allege negligence that led to their harrowing experience and a significant financial loss of nearly 200,000 baht (US$5,800).

The family head, a 42-year-old man identified only as Geng, has taken to Thai media to highlight their plight. Having arrived in Thailand on January 2 to celebrate the new year, Geng was drawn to an enticing yacht trip advertisement on WeChat during their stay in Pattaya.

After booking the trip for 23,000 baht, complete with diving and other aquatic activities, Geng and his family looked forward to a day of luxury on the water. However, their dream turned into an ordeal when seawater began flooding the yacht, with crew members unable to manage the escalating danger.

Realizing the peril, Geng ordered his family to don life jackets and abandon ship. Watching helplessly as their belongings, including cash and a mobile phone totalling nearly 200,000 baht, disappeared into the depths, they floated adrift in shock until a passing boat rescued them and returned them safely to shore.

But the nightmare didn't end there. Traumatized and out of pocket, the family approached the travel agency for compensation, only to be told: "It's good enough that everyone is safe. Everything ends here."

Further revelations saw Geng discovering that Thai authorities had raised red flags along Jomtien Beach, warning against sea travel due to treacherous conditions.

Geng has filed a report at Na Jomtien Police Station and publicized the incident, determined to prevent their plight from being ignored. With concerns mounting over the legality of the agency's operations, the family's call for justice and safety regulations in Pattaya echoes far and wide.