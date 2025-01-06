News / World

115-year-old woman in central Japan becomes country's oldest person

Okagi Hayashi, a 115-year-old woman in central Japan's Gifu Prefecture, has become the country's oldest person following the recent death of the previous title holder.
Tomiko Itooka celebrating her 116th birthday at the nursing home she lived at in Ashiya, western Japan.

Okagi Hayashi, a 115-year-old woman in central Japan's Gifu Prefecture, has become the country's oldest person following the recent death of the previous title holder, the government said Monday.

Born on September 2, 1909, Hayashi became the oldest living person in Japan after Tomiko Itooka, who lived to the age of 116, died of old age on December 29 at a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo prefecture, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Itooka was recognized as the world's oldest person at the time of her death.

