US Congress certifies Trump's election victory four years after Capitol riot

The US Congress on Monday officially confirmed Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.
US Congress certifies Trump's election victory four years after Capitol riot
Reuters

US Senate and the House of Representatives members attend a joint session of Congress to certify Donald Trump's election, at the US Capitol in Washington, US, on January 6, 2025.

The US Congress on Monday officially confirmed Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election, four years after his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the previous election result.

Amid a winter storm and with towering black fences encircling the US Capitol complex, the US House of Representatives and Senate convened in a joint session around noon to certify President-elect Donald Trump's election, marking the final step in confirming the results of the 2024 presidential election.

The session of US Congress was chaired by the current Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate who lost to Trump in the election.

Harris presented the electoral vote results from each state and the District of Columbia, with two Senators and two House representatives taking turns to announce the vote counts.

The final tally of electoral votes showed that Trump received 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to win the presidency, while Harris received 226 votes.

﻿
