﻿
News / World

Louisiana reports US 1st human death from bird flu

Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0
The southern US state of Louisiana on Monday reported the first human death from bird flu in the country, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Xinhua
  08:56 UTC+8, 2025-01-07       0

The southern US state of Louisiana on Monday reported the first human death from bird flu in the country, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The patient, over age 65 with underlying medical conditions, was exposed to non-commercial backyard flock and wild birds, said the department in a statement.

"The Department expresses its deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends as they mourn the loss of their loved one," said the statement. "Due to patient confidentiality and respect for the family, this will be the final update about the patient."

"While the current public health risk for the general public remains low, people who work with birds, poultry or cows, or have recreational exposure to them, are at higher risk," the statement said.

The person remains the only human case of H5N1 in Louisiana and is one of 60 confirmed virus cases in humans reported around the country as of December 2024, local media reported. None of them have involved human-to-human transmission.

The virus can spread from animals to humans "through the air; cows sneeze, and chickens also cough and sneeze, creating airborne virus particles," Dr. Rebecca Christofferson from the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine told local media outlet WBRZ.

The risks do not come from cooking raw chicken meat and eggs, and avoiding drinking raw milk and practicing standard personal protective measures could help combat it as well, said Christofferson.

When humans contract it, the symptoms are similar to those of the regular flu — sore throat, cough, runny or stuffy nose, fever or chills, headache, fatigue, muscle or body aches, or even diarrhea, said Christofferson.

The first human case in the United States was reported in April.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     