﻿
News / World

California governor declares state of emergency amid fast-moving wildfire

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire in Southern California.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-01-08       0
California governor declares state of emergency amid fast-moving wildfire
Xinhua

A wildfire ignites a residential building in Pacific Palisades, California, on January 7.

California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after around 30,000 people were ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire in Southern California.

"As Southern California faces dangerous winds and extreme fire weather through Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom visited Pacific Palisades today and met with local and state fire officials to support their response to the Palisades Fire," said the governor's office in a statement.

The wildfire was first reported in mid-morning in the Pacific Palisades, an affluent residential neighborhood in Los Angeles. The blaze had exploded to over 1,260 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

While on the ground in Pacific Palisades, Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the fire.

"This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk – and we're not out of the woods," said Newsom, adding: "We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes."

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley told local news outlets that multiple homes have been damaged by the flame and over 10,000 homes were threatened by the fire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     