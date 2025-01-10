Los Angeles fire deaths at 10 as National Guard called in

Massive wildfires that engulfed whole neighborhoods and displaced thousands in Los Angeles have killed at least 10 people, authorities said, as California's National Guard soldiers readied to hit the streets to help quell disorder.

Swaths of the United States' second-largest city lay in ruins Friday, with more than 10,000 structures destroyed according to the state's fire service.

"I lost everything. My house burned down and I lost everything," said Hester Callul, who had reached a shelter after fleeing her Altadena home.

Firefighters were battling multiple blazes backed by water-dropping helicopters, thanks to a temporary lull in winds, as the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced the death toll had reached 10.

With reports of looting, Los Angeles County ordered a nighttime curfew, and the state's National Guard was on hand to patrol affected areas.

Governor Gavin Newsom said the service members were part of a thousands-strong deployment of state personnel.

"We're throwing everything at our disposal – including our National Guard service members – to protect communities in the days to come," he said.

"And to those who would seek to take advantage of evacuated communities, let me be clear: looting will not be tolerated."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his officers were patrolling evacuation zones and would arrest anyone who was not supposed to be there.

The flames have so far burned more than 35,000 acres (14,160 hectares) in Los Angeles, the state's fire agency reported.

With such a huge area scorched, evacuees feared not enough was being done and some were taking matters into their own hands.

Nicholas Norman mounted an armed vigil at his home after seeing suspicious characters in the middle of the night.

"I did the classic American thing: I went and got my shotgun and I sat out there and put a light on so they knew people were there," he told AFP.