News / World

Female student arrested after injuring 8 in university campus attack in Tokyo

  20:35 UTC+8, 2025-01-10       0
Tokyo police on Friday arrested a female student on suspicion of injuring eight people in an apparent hammer attack on a university campus in the suburbs of Tokyo, according to local authorities.

A staff member at Hosei University's Tama Campus, which is located in the city of Machida, made an emergency call at around 3:45 pm local time, reporting that a student wielding a hammer had injured some people.

The Metropolitan Police Department said eight students who were in a classroom received blows to the head or body, adding that their injuries were not life-threatening.

The assailant, a 22-year-old South Korean female, who has already been subdued and arrested, is believed to be a student of the university, according to police and fire department officials.

The suspect reportedly told the police that she became "frustrated" after being ignored by a group of students and that she carried out the attack with a hammer she found on campus.

The police are investigating the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
