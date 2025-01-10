﻿
US Supreme Court declines to halt Trump's hush money sentencing

The US Supreme Court has declined to postpone President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case, which means he will have to face sentencing in a New York courtroom on Friday.

Citing the court's own ruling in July that granted him "presidential immunity," Trump's legal team said in a document filed on Tuesday that the trial court -- Supreme Court of New York County, New York -- "wrongly refused to recognize the immunity from prosecution of the president-elect during the period of the presidential transition."

Trump's lawyers asked the US Supreme Court to immediately pause the ongoing criminal case in New York while appealing a legal issue concerning whether Trump is immune from prosecution because of his former role as president.

The Supreme Court, despite its 6-to-3 conservative majority, denied Trump's last-ditch effort to avoid criminal sentencing before the Jan. 20 inauguration.

In May 2024, a jury in New York found Trump guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a bid to hide hush money payments to a porn star during Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016.

On Monday, Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit at an appeals court in New York against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan over the judge's denial of Trump's presidential immunity motions.

A hearing for Trump's sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning in Lower Manhattan. The president-elect indicated that he plans to appear virtually.

"After months of delay, the sentencing will now formalize Mr. Trump's conviction, cementing his status as the first felon to occupy the Oval Office," said The New York Times.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
