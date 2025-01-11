News / World

Nicolas Maduro sworn in as Venezuelan president for 3rd term

Xinhua
  12:28 UTC+8, 2025-01-11
Nicolas Maduro on Friday was sworn in as Venezuelan president for a third term.
  12:28 UTC+8, 2025-01-11

Nicolas Maduro on Friday was sworn in as Venezuelan president for a third term.

Taking the oath before National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez and on the Constitution, Maduro pledged to ensure "peace, prosperity, equality and the new democracy" in Venezuela.

"I swear it on history, I swear it on my life, and I will fulfill it," said Maduro, who then received the presidential sash and the Order of the Liberators, symbols of presidential authority in Venezuela.

In his post-oath speech, Maduro called for a broad dialogue process in the country "to advance together toward a major constitutional reform that will further democratize Venezuela."

The reform, he said, aims to update "the principles of the Constitution based on the new economy and society," and "to defend the country from new technological threats."

"Today, I will sign the decree to create a broad national commission for drafting the constitutional reform project, aiming for a process of democratization and defining Venezuela's new society and economy," Maduro said.

On July 28, 2024, Maduro won the presidential election with 51.95 percent of vote, according to figures from the National Electoral Council.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
